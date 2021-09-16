Plateau govt. promises regular training for civil servants

The Plateau Government has promised to regularly organise training and retraining for all categories of civil servants in the state. The Head of Civil Service (HoS) in the state, Mr Sunday Hyat, made the promise at the opening of a training exercise organised by the Plateau Branch of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN) on Thursday in Jos.

The training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) was organised for the members of the association in collaboration with the Plateau State Polytechnic.According to Hyat, capacity building remains key to the current adminstration in the state, hence the need for regular training and retraining of its personnel.He said that adequate training would promote productivity among civil servants, noting that it would also translate into better service delivery.“Capacity building is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration and this is why goverment places high premium on training of its workers.“

Training remains a tool for optimal productivity and so we shall continue to regularly conduct trainings for our personnel.“The dynamics in knowledge and running goverment calls for consistent training in various fields to remind and introduce civil servants to current trends.“So, we will continue to prioritise training for our workers across board; from the most senior to the lowest of them,” he said.Hyat thanked the association for organising the training, as it would contribute positively toward better service delivery in the state.Earlier, Mr Titus Malau, Chairman of the association in the state, said that the exercise aimed at empowering its members with the requisite modern knowledge to meet up with current global challenges.

He explained that the training would foster creativity among members in their various work places using the ICT.“One of the primary aims of this association is to train and educate its members as enshrined in its constitution.“This initiative is aimed at empowering members to meet up with the global challenges of using computer system in the work place.“

It is also aimed at bridging the digital skills gap between private and public sector employees in Nigeria, fostering creativity and creative thinking skills through ICT learning“You may recall that the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic made government workers to work from home.“

This task was indeed difficult and not very successful because many civil servants are not computer literates and ICT compliant.“So, this exercise will go a long way to educate our members and ensure a more productive civil service in the Plateau and Nigeria in general, “he said.Malau called on other associations and unions to organise similar trainings for members, for a better workforce. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...