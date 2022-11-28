Plateau Govt plegdes to create conducive teaching, learning environment

By Polycarp Auta

The Plateau Government has reassured residents of the state that it will continue to create conducive environment for teaching and learning .

Gov. Simon Lalong made the pledge when he inaugurated a block of six classrooms constructed by the State’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at Transfer Baptist Science Primary School, Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Jonah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board on Monday in Jos.

Lalong, who commended the board for lifting the standard of basic education in the state through various interventions, said thar the support would enhance quality teaching and learning.

The governor, however, called on teachers to take their job seriously toward ensuring an improved quality education in the state.

”As a government, we will continue to play our part by providing the infrastructure and conducive learning environment.

”But the teachers have key role to play and we hope that with these infrastructure teachers will take their jobs seriously and ensure our children get the best because they are the leaders of tomorrow,”he said.

Earlier, SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Mathew Sule, said that the concept of having model primary schools in the state was meant to reintroduce a standard of a conducive teaching and learning environment that guarantees high productivity.

Sule added that the provision of infrastructure in schools would improve school enrollment and quality education.

He, however, appealed to parents to reciprocate this gesture by expressing the willingess to sent their children to school for enrollment.

According to him, the board has harmonised the teaching and learning time table across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that it now runs simultaneously.

“Schools have also adopted a unified system of examination from nursery to grade six and examination will no longer be written on the black board for pupils again, but would be on sheets of paper for them to provide answers.

”This is in preparatory for pupils to write external examinations

”The board has also introduced a new set of school uniform for the entire primary schools in the state, this will enable for easy identification of pupils where ever they are especially this era of security challenge,”he said.

Sule appealed to stakeholders in education to adopt the persuasive approach to help in returning all struggling children back to school, adding that it would further improve on the enrollment of children in primary schools.(NAN)