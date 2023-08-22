Plateau Govt pledges construction of more roads 

By Patience Aliyu

The Plateau Government on Tuesday pledged to construct more roads across the state to ease movement of citizens, goods and services.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Adams Leshak, made the pledge during the handing over ceremony held at the State Ministry of Works in Jos.

Leshak, who stated his commitment to deliver on his mandate in line with the expectations of the state government, assured the people of Plateau that they would see more road constructions across the state.

“First of all, I wish to thank God and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for this opportunity given me to serve the people of Plateau in this capacity, which I am sure will be a blessing to all.

“I want to inform you that the vision and mission of the works ministry readily read here by the permanent secretary are quiet close to the objectives of our governor.

“This is because the governor has reiterated that he wants to see value for every money spent.

“Of course, this is a functional ministry, that is professionally inclined, whereby the engineers are being assessed at their professional level with every job given to them to execute.

“As the governor expects much from us, we should all try our best to be transparent, dutiful, effective, efficient and economical in the utilisation of the resources at our disposal as a ministry” he said.

While calling on the staff of the ministry to cooperate with him in the execution of his Job, the commissioner assured them that none of them would have any regret working with him for the period of time he would be with them.

Earlier, in his address, Mr Beedee Bot, Permanent Secretary of the ministry while presenting the handover documents, highlighted the challenges and current projects of the Ministry.

Bot assured the commissioner of the loyalty and support of the staff of the ministry.

He assured the commissioner that he has nothing to worry about since he has absolute allegiance of the staff.

The permanent secretary urged the ministry’s directors and all members of staff to give the commissioner the maximum cooperation and support for him to succeed in the tasks before him.

“This is a professional ministry, and with you as professional accountant, I am confident you are up to the task as God in His infinite mercy will see you through.

“We the professionals are going to give you the maximum cooperation so that you can discharge your mandate by making impact and adding value to the ministry and the entire state,” he said.

Mrs Salome Gokum, Staff Officer of the Ministry, who spoke on behalf of the staff, assured the commissioner of their complete cooperation and support.

She appealed to the commissioner to be magnanimous enough to consider the welfare of staff as a motivating factor towards better productivity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

