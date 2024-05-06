Plateau govt. partners  eco-friendly organistaions to tackle climate change

The Plateau Government is partnering with eco-friendly orgnisations within and outside the country to tackle the menace of climate change.

Mr Peter Gwom, Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change, and Mineral Development, made the disclosure on Monday during a ministerial briefing organised by the Ministry for Information and Communication.

Gwom said that the partnership was imperative to curtail climate change, which has become a global concern.

The commissioner said that, through the partnership, trees were planted to protect the environment from hazards caused by deforestation.

He further stated that there was also ongoing partnership with non-governmental organisations for the distribution of eco-friendly stoves.

“The ministry is working assiduously to domesticate the climate change policy in the state.

“We successfully curtailed illegal mining activities, especially where infrastructure is at risk.

“We are assessing community development agreements with mining entities operating within the state to enhance the development of host communities.

“We are updating and reviewing erosion sites in all 17 local government areas in preparation for reclamation of abandoned erosion sites.

“Through collaboration with the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, we generated over N85 million from environmental stress charges and the ecological levy,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ministry mediated on conflicts between mining communities for peace and investment protection.

Gwom stated that the ministry undertook advocacy visits to mining companies to increase revenue.

He added that the ministry hosted Plateau Business Day and attended workshops to expose the mineral potential of the state. (NAN

By Peter Amine