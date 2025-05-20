Plateau Govt. overhauls transport systems, cut commuter costs

The Plateau government says it has overhauled its transport systems and also cut down the transportation fares.

By Zainab Oyekan

Mr Davou Gyang, the Commissioner for Transportation, disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos during a media briefing

on activities and achievements of his office from May 2023 to date.

Gyang listed reforms in the state’s transport sector to include air connectivity, rail rehabilitation, and metro bus expansions, which had boosted economic growth and eased commuter burdens.

The commissioner said the Jos-Abuja and Jos-Lagos air routes were revived, slashing travel time from many hours by road to just a few minutes by air.

According to him, the partnership with airlines such as Value Jet and Arik has broken monopolies, reducing Lagos-Jos air fares from ₦200,000 to ₦130,000.

He further disclosed that the state was pursuing an Air Operator Certificate to launch its own airline, aiming to further democratise air travel.

Furthermore, he said rail infrastructure had seen a major leap, with 80km of rehabilitated tracks between Jos and Kuru, enabling trial services since May 2023.

“A deal with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) finalised in April 2025, will federalise operations, linking Jos to Kafanchan and Gombe.

“This revival is expected to lower cement costs and enhance agro-produce distribution through planned Special Agro-Processing Zones, “ he said.

Gyang said the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centre, approved in partnership with Greenfield Energy, would transition vehicles to hybrid fuel systems.

“Five hectares in Jos have been earmarked for a CNG refuelling station, with plans to replicate facilities statewide, aligning with federal energy transition goals but ahead in execution,“ said Gyang.

The commissioner said Metro bus services had expanded to 15 routes cutting fares by up to 80 per cent, and a smart payment system and CCTV surveillance implanted to secure, cashless travel, saving commuters an estimated ₦60,000 monthly.

“Fifteen new buses will debut by May 29, 2025, broadening access to underserved areas,“ said the commissioner.

He disclosed that skill development programmes with the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) aimed to address manpower gaps with a Jos-based learning centre, set to open in September 2025.

“This will offer certifications and masters degrees in logistics, eliminating the need for training in Zaria or Port Harcourt,“ he said.

Gyang, however, commended the efforts of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, for his swift approvals and visionary policies. (NAN)