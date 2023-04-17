Plateau Govt. lauds WHO for successes in public health

By Blessing Odega

The Plateau Government has lauded the World Health Organisation (WHO) for

successes recorded in public health as the organisation marks 75th anniversary.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Ndam, commended the organisation on Monday

in Jos when the state celebrated the World Health Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year

on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization, as well as other related organisations.

The WHO held the first World Health Assembly in 1948.

Ndam said that WHO, through its public health programmes and activities, improved the quality

and well-being of Plateau peoples’ lives in the last seven and half decades.

He added that “through the World Health Organisation, there has been a lot of progress in the protection of people from diseases and millions of lives saved through childhood immunisation.”

The commissioner said that the anniversary of WHO showed that it was possible to come together for a common purpose to

enhance humanity.

Ndam commended the WHO for its targeted support to the state by providing both technical and material support

in every health activity it carried out.

He said that the impact of the world body was mostly felt in the areas of disease surveillance and epidemiological

response, immunisation, infrastructure development and technical know-how.

He, therefore, assured the organisation of the support needed from the state government.

Responding, Dr Musa Wade, the WHO Coordinator in Plateau, assured continuous support to the

state.(NAN)