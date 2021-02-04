Plateau Govt lauds FG for approving 2 universities

The Plateau Government has applauded the Federal Government for approving the establishment of two private universities in the state. The ommisioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, gave the commendation at the end of the end of the state executive meeting in Jos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a memo from the Ministry of Education for the establishment of 20 new private universities across the country.

Plateau received approval for Karl-Kumm University, Vom and Anan University, Kwall. Manjang said the approval by the FEC was a demonstration of a good working relationship between Plateau and the Federal Government. He said that an approval was also recently received for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam Local Government.

Speaking on the bill to establish a Contributory Pension Scheme for employees in the public sector, the commissioner, said that the executive gave approval for a bill to be sent to the Plateau House of Assembly . “This bill seeks to repeal Edict No. 90 of 1978, and Edict No. 27 of 1998. The bill seeks to establish a contributory pension scheme for the public service in the state.

“The bill when passed, will ensure uniform set of rules, regulations and standard, as prescribed by the bureau for ministration and payment of retirement benefits in the public service of the state and Local Govt. “It will also regulate, supervise and ensure administration of pension matter in accordance to pension reforms. The scheme is to inculcate the spirit of savings in civil servants and help them have some thing to fall back on during retirement,” he said. Manjang also said four sub-councils established by the state government were presented with a template for revenue generation, to be adopted by Ministries, Department and Agencies in the state, as part of efforts to boost Internally Generated Revenue.

Also, giving further explanation on the pension scheme, the Head of Civil Service in Plateau, Mr Izam Azi, said

the bill which was long overdue, will address the sufferings of retirees who waited for a long time to get their retirement benefits under its current retirement scheme. “The present scheme, called the defined benefits pension scheme, is solely dependent on budgetary provisions for funding, which has proved to be unsustainable,” he said.

Azi said some categories of civil servants would be exempted from the scheme which are those who have five years or less to retire from the service. Also, briefing on update of COVID-19 in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, said the state has so far tested 56,176 persons with 8, 068 confirmed cases.

He said 7,541 patients had been discharged while 55 deaths had been recorded so far. Lar urged residents to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, as an executive order has been signed in the state approving the arrest and prosecution of defaulters. (NAN)