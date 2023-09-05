Plateau Govt is creating an inclusive state for all faiths, ethnic groups , says Gov Mutfwang

By Patience Aliyu

Plateau Government is working towards an inclusive state for all faiths and ethnic groups.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau made this known when members of New Life for All, a religious group, led by its President, Rev. Panya Baba visited him at on Tuesday in Jos.

Mutfwang while highlighting some efforts his administration had taken to ensure inclusivity of all faiths and ethnic groups in the state, said the goal was to build a United Plateau.

“This administion has taken deliberate measures to ensure inclusivity of all faiths and ethnic groups within the government, with the essential goal of building a united and prosperous Plateau.

“If you recall the myriad of security challenges that plagued the state before and immediately after our inauguration,you will understand the efforts this administration has made to restore religious tolerance, unity and the lost glory of the state.

“We have not relented and more efforts is being taken to transform this state to a more tolerant space for people of all tribes and religious inclinations.

“I must therefore use this opportunity to commend the New Life for All, for their contribution to uniting the Christian community.

“The church’s contribution to nation building, character development, and other areas like health and education must be commended” he said.

Responding, Baba, condoled the governor on the unfortunate attacks on the people of Mangu and other parts of the state.

He commended the governor for addressing the security situation and offered prayers for divine intervention.

“As a group, we want to extend our condolences to your excellency on the series of losses we have suffered as a people over the past couple of months due to religious and ethnic conflicts.

“The pain from such losses can never be overemphasised, we pray such acts have indeed come to an end in Plateau and may God continue to secure us and our beloved state.

“We want to assure you sir, of New Life for All’s continued support for the government and the people of this State” he said.(NAN)

