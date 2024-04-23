Plateau Govt. introduces monthly press briefings to highlight achievements

The Plateau Government has introduced monthly regular press briefing to highlight the state government’s achievements and challenges.

Mr Ibrahim Ashoms, Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication, said at the maiden monthly briefing on Tuesday in Jos, that the initiative was to keep Plateau informed.

Ashoms stated that it was the ministry’s core mandate to bolster the government’s vision for an enlightened, educated, and informed populace, hence the initiative.

The commissioner said that the briefing corresponded with the current administration’s resolve of carrying citizens along in its efforts towards good governance and citizens’ participation in sustainable development.

He appreciated Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for his enthusiasm and support by prompt approval of the briefing.

“This gesture highlights his readiness to provide the tonic for the reactivation of the machinery of government in all of its departments.

“It is this attitude that drives the vigorous activities across various sectors and across the state, turning it into a huge project site for massive infrastructure development and an incubator for robust public policy initiatives.

“The civil service is the engine room of government, you can be sure that a lot of the paper work takes place in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), before the physical manifestation of such efforts.

“Today, we behold the first set of these MDAs that will provide insights into what the administration has done in its first year.

“We are all before the cream of media professionals, without whom this exercise is never complete. The media is indeed a critical link in the chain of events that shape our world and how we perceive it,” he stated.

Ashoms challenged journalists to rise to the occasion and uphold their professional guidelines when they report events.

The commissioner assured them that the Plateau Government would work closely with the media in pursuing its agenda for growth and development, in line with its policy thrust.

He commended the MDAs, under the guidance of the Office of the Head of Service, for responding to the call for the all-important event. (NAN)

By Peter Amine