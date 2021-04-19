Plateau government on Monday said it had established its first National Identity Number (NIN) registration centre in the state.

A statement by Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov Simon Lalong, said the establishment of the centre was fast track the ongoing registration exercise by the National Identity Management Commision (NIMC).

Macham said the registration centre located at the state’s Secretariat Jos, was set up to reduce the hardship Plateau people were experiencing in enrolling into the National Identity Data base for NIN.



He said the operation of the centres, which would be extended to the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, would be coordinated by the Plateau State Information, Communication and Technology Development Agency (PICTDA) and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Macham said the two organisations as directed by Gov. Lalong would serve as implementing partners to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

He said PICTDA with the collaboration of NIMC had trained enrollment officers across the state to enable them discharge their services diligently and ensure the success of the exercise.



Macham urged Plateau residents to visit the new centre with their relevant documents for capturing.

He expressed confidence that the extension of the enrollment centres accross the state would further enhance service delivery in payroll, tax verifications, payments and scholarship awards.



Macham added that enrolment in schools, provision of health care services, especially through the state social health insurance scheme, among other services would be further enhanced through the NIN centre. (NAN)

