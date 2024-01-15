Plateau Govt committed to improving welfare of widows, children of fallen heroes

The Plateau Government has reiterated its commitment towards improving the welfare needs of families of fallen heroes.

The Plateau Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms Caroline Dafur, made this known on Monday in Jos during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

She said that Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has made arrangement to provide for the families.

”The state government is providing scholarships and youths will be trained in skills. Our fallen heroes served the country and made sacrifices,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Plateau, retired Col. Sati Yilwat called on the Federal Government to empower retirees.

Yilwat urged the government to assist military retirees and veterans with financial support.

”Our fallen heroes can only be remembered when their families are well cared for.(NAN)

by Blessing Odega

