Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectPlateau Govt committed to improving welfare of widows, children of fallen heroes
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Plateau Govt committed to improving welfare of widows, children of fallen heroes

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
55

The Plateau Government has reiterated its commitment towards improving the welfare needs of families of fallen heroes.

The Plateau  Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms Caroline Dafur, made this known on Monday in Jos during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

She said that Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has made arrangement to provide for the families.

The state government is providing scholarships and youths will be trained in skills. Our fallen heroes served the country and made sacrifices,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Plateau, retired Col. Sati Yilwat called on the Federal Government to empower retirees.

Yilwat urged the government to assist military retirees and veterans with financial support.

”Our fallen heroes can only be remembered when their families are well cared for.(NAN)

by Blessing Odega

Previous article
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Uzodinma urges national unity, continued support for armed forces
Next article
Kano Gov. to establish Security Trust Fund for families of fallen heroes
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.