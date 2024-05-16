Plateau Govt. commends police for apprehension of bank robbery suspect

The Plateau Government has commended the state police command for the swift apprehension of a suspect involved in an attempted bank robbery in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect, who claimed to be a suicide bomber, attempted to rob the United Bank for Africa (UBA) branch in Dadin Kowa, Jos, on Monday.

Mr Musa Ashoms, Commissioner for Information and Communication, said in a statement on Thursday that the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and collaboration in maintaining security within the state.

Ashoms stated that the act of the individual, a student by some accounts, was deeply a concern.

“And in light of this ugly event, we urge parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities of their children and wards and to instill in them the values of honesty and integrity, which this state is known for.

“We must work together to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“The Plateau Government, under the leadership of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, remains resolute in its commitment to collaborating with security agencies and communities to combat all forms of criminal activity.

“Government will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the safety and security of all residents,” he assured.

The commissioner stated that the attempted robbery highlighted the potential dangers associated with youth involvement in crime.

He emphasised that Plateau Government was committed to addressing the root causes of crime through various initiatives, including educational programmes and social development projects.

Asoms urged all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest law enforcement agency.

According to him, the state government, in collaboration with law-abiding citizens, would build a safer and more secured Plateau for everyone. (NAN)

By Peter Amine