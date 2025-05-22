Plateau Govt. builds perimeter fence at Jos Wildlife Park

Mr Peter Gwom, the Plateau Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Development, says the state government is building a 17.1-kilometer perimeter fence at the Jos Wildlife Park.

Gwom said this on Thursday in Jos during a media briefing on the activities and achievements of his office from May 2024 till date.

The commissioner added that the essence of project was to secure the park from encroachment and protect its wildlife by providing safer habitat for the animals.

He explained that the fence construction was 90 per cent completed, as the park’s central administrative office was also under renovation.

He said the ministry had constructed a perishable food store, a generator house, three public toilets and renovated and remodeled the kitchen bar and chalets in the park.

Gwom further said that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Plateau Club, as well as the

Bingham University Teaching Hospital 7.8-kilometer gully erosion site in Jos North Local Government Area were also ongoing, expected to be completed in October.

He explained that the ministry had also distributed 100,000 adaptable tree seedlings to farmers in some local government areas to help tackle climate change.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)