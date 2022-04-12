Plateau gov’ship poll: APGA aspirant promises effective early warning system to tackle insecurity

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Samuel Abashe, a retired military officer, seeking to contest the Plateau governorship seat, says he will use the early warning and early response mechanism to address the myriad of security issues challenges facing the state if elected.Abashe, 61, seeking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, insisting that the onus lies on any responsible government to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

He promised to bring to bear his 21 years of military experience in addressing the security challenges currently bedevilling the state. Abashe, also a retired staff of the United Nations, also promised to support the security agencies in the state with resources and gadgets that would enable them effectively contain the security challenges. ”I was in the army and retired voluntarily as a Major after serving for 21 years to join the United Nations. ”

I have traveled round the world, and I can categorically say that with all the gadgets in the western world, they still rely on human information to resolve their security challenges. ”So, if I become the governor, I will put an effective early warning and early response mechanism in place to tackle insecurity in Plateau. ”I will support our security agencies with the needed logistics and gadgets so they can regularly respond swiftly once there is a sign of security breach. ”

That way, we will effectively secure the lives and property of our citizens. I will not joke about this,” he said. Abashe also promised to implement the reports of the various commissions of inquiry constituted by previous governments on the various crisis that had engulfed the state in the past, insisting that such a move would give the people of the state a sense of belonging.

He added that he would work closely with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) towards addressing insecurity in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

