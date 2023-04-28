Plateau governor-elect condoles families of Jos tanker explosion

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor-elect of Plateau, has commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in the Thursday tanker explosion in Jos.

Mutfwang in a statement on Friday in Jos, expressed sadness over the incident that also led to loss of properties worth millions of naira.

The statement was signed by Gyang Bere, the governor-elect’s Special Assistant on Media.

‘“This incident is unfortunate and we deeply commiserate with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

“We also sympathise with the entire people of Jos North Local Government Area, over the incident, and pray that God averts such in future,” he said.

The governor-elect assured citizens of the incoming administration’s commitment to restructuring the state towards providing more roads for free flow of traffic in Jos and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Plateau, announced that so far 10 persons had died, three vehicles and two tricycles were destroyed, following the incident. (NAN)