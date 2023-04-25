Plateau governor-elect appoints Sun correspondent as media aide

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor-Elect of Plateau has approved the appointment of Mr Gyang Bere, the Correspondent of the Daily Sun Newspaper in the state, as Special Assistant on Media

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abraham Yiljap, the Director of Media and Publicity, Mutfwang Campaign Organisation in Jos.

He also said that the governor-elect has also approved the appointment of Mr Moses Nwan, as Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties.

He said the appointments are with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gyang, who had his first and second degrees at the University of Jos, is currently a PhD students with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Nwan, is a retired Permanent Secretary, former local government administrator and community leader.(NAN)