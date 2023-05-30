Plateau governor appoints SSG, Attorney General

By Martha Nyam

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has approved the appointment of Samuel Jatau as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Jatau is a retired director in the Plateau State Civil Service. He was also a governorship aspirant in 2019

Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the governor, Moses Nwan, said this in a statement in Jos.

“He also appointed Philemon Dafi as Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice designate.

“The governor similarly approved the appointment of Mr Moses Nwan, formerly his special assistant on special duties, as his Executive Private Secretary.

“The appointments are to take effect immediately,” he said. (NAN