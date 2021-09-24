Plateau government wins case against Company over Lalong Legacy Project

September 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



A Plateau state High Court, sitting in Jos, on Friday struck out a suit instituted by Bleneson Services Limited against the Plateau State Government and the state Ministry Finance.
 
Others dragged before the court were STL Trustees Limited  and United Capital Trustees, Limited.
 
The Director Press & Public Affairs to the governor Plateau state, Mr Simon Macham, said this in a statement in Jos on Friday. 


 
Presiding Judge, the Chief Judge Plateau State, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, struck out the case after it held that there was a failure mandatory steps failed to be taken defendants as required rules court which robbed the court jurisdiction to handle the matter. 


 Counsel to third and fourth defendants had challenged the jurisdiction the court to entertain the case on the grounds that the Claimants failed to file the mandatory ‘Pre-action  Protocol’ meant to settle the dispute before approaching the Court.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bleneson Services Ltd had on March 16, instituted a suit seeking to restrain the Plateau government from terminating its contract with the company for the construction schools and hospitals under the Lalong Legacy Projects.
 
The statement said the institution the suit was after the Plateau state government issued a 30-day “Notice Termination Contract” on the Company on March 9, following the failure of the company to a phase the project.


 
The statement added that Bleneson Services Ltd., upon receipt the Notice Termination, went to court without approaching any of the Defendants for Settlement, as required Civil Procedure Rules, 2020.
 
Macham said the completion of the Lalong Legacy Projects in various parts of the state was in sight as the government had consistently maintained that the projects would be completed before the end of its administration. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,