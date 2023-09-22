Plateau: Gov. Mutfwang grateful for victory at electoral tribunal

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Friday expressed elation about his victory at the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as the elected governor of the state dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It also said that the PDP held valid progress and the nomination of sponsorship of a candidate is solely a pre-election matter.

The governor thanked God and the people of Plateau for his victory.

He also lauded the judiciary for administering justice in tandem with the law.

“I want to thank God Almighty who has made this possible. I want to thank the people of Plateau State who have stood by us.

“And I want to thank their lordships for having the heart to do according to the dictates of their conscience and according to law,” he said.

He assured the people for Plateau of his commitment to delivering on his promises, saying that he would henceforth concentrate on shoring up the implementation of his administration’s policies and programmes.

“We will become more proactive in the days to come and the programmes we have started, we will accelerate.

“We will ensure that we move at the best speed so that we can deliver on the promises we have made to our people,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

