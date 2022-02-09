Plateau fire service records 158 fire incidents in 2021

By Zainab Oyekan

The Director, Plateau Fire Service, Mr Caleb Polit, has said that the state recorded 158 fire incidents in 2021.

Polit said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday, noting that there is need for public enlightenment on fire matter in the state.

He said that people must learn to buy fire extinguisher from their various stations and also learn to use them well.

“Precautionary measures must be applied at all time as fire disasters are life-threatening and can destroy property worth billions of naira,” he said.

The director said that from January to date, it had recorded 36 cases of fire outbreaks.

Polit said that the government had made funds available to fight fire incidents within the state but all hands must be on deck to fight the war.

He, however, said that the service was still facing challenges such as inadequate manpower utility vehicles.

“We have 10 fire stations in Plateau to cover the 17 local government areas which is inadequate”, he said.

He said that help lines should be used by the public to enable the service discharge its duty promptly.

“The help lines are 08036141592, 08968129854 and 0803939732721,” he announced.(NAN)

