Plateau Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden, on Wednesday, eulogised Gov. Simon Lalong who marks his 58th birthday in Jos.

Tyoden described his boss as a role model and peace lover.

The deputy governor, who led a delegation of the State Executives to the governor’s residence in Jos, also described Lalong as a committed leader in serving Plateau, the Northern states and humanity.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, grace and good health for the governor.

“Your birthday is a fulfilment of the goodness of God upon you and a sign of additional things to come, as you serve Plateau State, Northern Governors and Nigeria,’’ he prayed.

In his Felicitations, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, was also full of praises for Lalong, describing him as dogged and resilient in overcoming many obstacles in life.

“Fifty-eight years ago, you were not born with any silver spoon in your mouth but in a humble environment.

“However, you have persevered to be where you are now.

“We pray to the Lord to guide you to facilitate more development in Plateau,’’ Atu prayed.

In his response, Lalong thanked the state executives and Plateau people for supporting him in his discharge of duties.

He expressed gratitude to God for good health and pray for more progress of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that special prayers were also held for the governor by the new Archbishop of Lafia, Rev. Fr. David Ajang.

Lalong was born on May 5, 1963, in Shendam Local Government Area.

Highlights of the event were the cutting of the birthday cake and presentations of gifts, amongst which is a customised the automatic handwashing machine made by an indigenous inventor, Mr Williams Gyang, for the governor. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

