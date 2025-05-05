Plateau distributes relief materials to windstorm victims

The Plateau Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to windstorm victims in six local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

By Blessing Odega

The Plateau Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to windstorm victims in six local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The materials distributed include roofing sheets, nails, wood, among others.

Plateau Deputy Governor, Mrs Josephine Piyo, who flagged off the distribution of the materials, said it was part of the government’s social contract with its citizens to provide support and to offer a helping hand to those affected by this disaster.

Piyo further said that the gesture portrayed the Plateau government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

“This exercise is in line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration to prioritise the welfare of the good people of the state by ensuring that their rights to security and protection are ensured.

“It is a demonstration that the government is with the people, and we will do everything in our power to alleviate their suffering and help them rebuild their lives,” she said.

Earlier, Mr Sunday Abdu, Executive Secretary (ES), Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (PLASEMA), commended the government for its swift and decisive action in providing the relief materials and portrayed the government’s compassionate concern for those affected.

Abdu further said that the gesture wasn’t just to alleviate the immediate suffering of the people but also to rebuild their lives and restore their livelihoods.

The executive secretary said that relief materials would provide the much-needed succour and pave way for the affected communities to rebuild and thrive.

The ES listed the six local governments to benefit from the first phase of the intervention as Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, Wase and Langtang North.

He announced that the agency would also distribute liquid fertilisers to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state to enable them to plant during the rainy season.

According to him, 2000 households in each of the benefitting LGAs (Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Riyom and Bokkos) would get 3000 units of litre gel liquid fertilisers.

Similarly, Mr Adebiyi Razaq, North Central Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), commended the state government for assisting the windstorm victims.

Razaq said that NEMA also brought food and non-food materials to be distributed to the victims.

The zonal coordinator stated that the NEMA Director General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, was committed to alleviating the sufferings of victims of all forms of disasters. (NAN) (http://www.nannews.ng)