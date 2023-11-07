Plateau Development: Gov. Mutfwang tasks the Church on responsibility to society

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Thursday, reminded the Church and body of Christ of its responsibility to the contemporary society of ensuring that “Plateau works and works well”.

Mutfwang, who gave the charge during the 104th General Church Council of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), which held on Tuesday in Jos, also tasked the Church on unity for the progress of Plateau.

According to the governor, the progress and development of Plateau depends on the unity of the people.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to the development of Plateau People, Mutfwang urged the Church to shun division and segregation, and join hands in building the Plateau of their dreams.

“By the grace of God, as a government, we are committed to ensuring that we make a difference in the lives of our people.

“I bear on my shoulders a burden that I must not betray the name of Christ. I therefore covet your prayers, that we will make Christ proud, and I will walk the path of light and truth, and whatever challenges we are facing, God will see us through,” he added.

Mutfwang, who reiterated his appeal to the people on unity, said it was time for leaders to set aside their differences and work for the progress and development of the state.

“I desire nothing else than the progress and prosperity of Plateau State, and I must confess that at this moment, let us not deceive ourselves, we are fragmented and divided.

“I want to appeal to our spiritual fathers to use your good offices to help us to bring our people together.

“The threat that is against us is not really internal, It is more external, and the only way we can combat the external enemy is when we ourselves have internal cohesion.

“And if there was ever a place where there is neither Berom, Angas or Mwaghavul, it is the Church; and the bible reminds us that there is neither barbarian nor Scythian, there is neither free born nor slave, all of us are members of one body.

“Jesus is our Lord and God is our father, and we belong to the same body. We therefore, must work assiduously to ensure that whatever differences we have, we trust God to be able to lay aside our egos so that we can advance as a team,” the governor said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Amos Mohzo, COCIN President, who lauded Mutfwang over his giant strides so far towards the unity of the Church and the development of Plateau, prayed that God would continue to see him through.

Mohzo, who acknowledged that though the Church in Plateau had gone through series of challenges, it had remained resolute in its faith towards Christ to deliver it.

“Recently, we have walked through the darkest of valleys, facing adversity that has tested the very fabric of our faith, the turbulent storm of terrorism where lives have been taken from us and some were displaced from their homes.

“People who have dwelled in this land for generations, became internally displaced people within their borders.

“But in the face of this seemingly insurmountable adversity, we have sought refuge in the firm faith that has been the comer stone of our Church. We have not relaxed in our belief that our Lord, in His infinite wisdom, has a more excellent plan for us.

“And even amidst turmoil, He remains steadfast in His love and grace. We have faced the storm and stood tall, resolute in our collective determination to continue seeking the peace of this land,” Mohzo stated. (NAN)

