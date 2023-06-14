Plateau deploys more security personnel to crisis areas

By Martha Agas

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Nnamdi Onyeka has said that more security personnel would be deployed to crisis areas in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed this while briefing Journalists at the end of the State Security Council meeting presided by Gov. Caleb Muftwang, on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the meeting reviewed the general security situation in the state and took appropriate decisions on how to address it.

‘’The essence of the meeting is for us to review and possibly deploy in some areas where we felt that security presence is not felt much,’’ Onyeka added.

He said that the meeting attended by all the security chiefs, agreed on areas where more efforts were required to ensure law and order.

“We all know what has been happening in the state, the killings, burning of houses and looting of houses that were vacated by the locals.

‘’Those arrested who were engaged in looting when the locals fled their houses are under our custody, as soon as the investigation is through, they would be charged to court, we are still on it,’’ he said .

On the newly inuagurated local government transition committee chairmen, he said that Divisional Police Officers have been directed to ensure a smooth process.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

