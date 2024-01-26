Plateau crisis: Cleric lauds military’s swift intervention, cautions against spreading falsehood

A Mangu-based cleric, Rev. Samuel Chukwuma of the Lighthouse of All Nation Assembly, has commended the military for preventing further destruction of lives and property during the recent crisis in the area.

Chukwuma in a telephone interview on Friday, said the swift response by troops of Operation Safe Haven, helped to prevent further loss of lives in the aftermath of the regrettable sectarian clash that unfolded in Mangu communities in Plateau.

According to him, the crisis management tactics demonstrated by the troops of the Special Task Force, whose timely intervention substantially curb for the casualties within the locality, is commendable.

“The troops carried out their constitutional responsibilities with utmost professionalism, disregarding any affiliations to ethnic or religious groups.

“The swift response played a significant role in preventing further loss of lives in the targeted areas,” he said.

The cleric said that while the military plays pivotal role in resolving the situation, there was need for politicians to refrain from stoking tension for personal gains.

He emphasised that finding a lasting solution to the crisis relied tremendously on the cooperation of influential leaders within the political circle.

Chukwuma said that falsified narratives that we’re amplified on social media platforms, exacerbated the severity of the clashes and magnified the number of precious lives lost.

He cautioned religious leaders against contributing to the escalation through their statements and condemned the CAN Chairman of Mangu branch for indulging in the dangerous game of inflaming emotions and potentially putting innocent lives at risk.

The religious leader said that the armed forces had continued to serve as a unifying front holding the country together, adding that their strategic intervention helped to remove the siege orchestrated by IPOB’s sit at home directives in the South East.

NAN reports that the police in Plateau have since confirmed Tuesday night attack on Kwahaslalek village as well as the burning of the market and worship centres in Mangu town.

DSP Alfred Alabo said the police were yet to ascertain the casualty figures and level of destruction as investigations were ongoing.

He assured the people of the state of their safety, adding that normalcy was gradually returning to Mangu with the deployment of security personnel and a surveillance helicopter.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government Area by the government is still in force. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje

