Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal

By Patience Aliyu

The National Councillors Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) in Plateau have described the suspension of 325 local government councillors in the state as illegal.

The forum’s disaproval is contained in a statement issued by the state Chairman in Plateau , Mr John Dabit in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Gov. Caleb Mutfwang had on May 31 suspended all democratic structures in the 17 Local Governments Areas following recommendatons of the Plateau House of Assembly.

The forum kicked against the suspension describing their positions in office in line with democratic stipulations.

‘’All the 325 councillors who constitute the Legislative Councils allegedly suspended in the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau emerged from a democratic election conducted according to the provisions of Section 7(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 7(2).

”The action of the governor is a clear violation of the constitution, State and Local Government Law and the decision of several courts including the supreme court,’’ he said.

The forum noted that the governor who is a lawyer should be privy to the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the dissolution of the elected structures at the local government.

“We hereby reject the resolution passed recommending or advising our suspension by the Plateau House of Assembly and its purported approval by the Governor,’’ he said.

The councillors therefore urged Mutfwang to rescind his decision in the interest of justice and the rule of law.

The forum said that the action would foster harmonious and collaborative function of the state and local government for the progress of Plateau and the benefit of the masses.(NAN)