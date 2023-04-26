Plateau Correspondents Chapel congratulates its chairman over appointment

By Patience Aliyu

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, has congratulated its Chairman, Mr Gyang Bere, over his appointment as Special Assistant on Media, to the state Governor-elect, Mr Caleb Mutfwang.

This is contained in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Vice Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Francis Douglas and Polycarp Auta, respectively, on Wednesday in Jos.

The chapel described the appointment as a step in the right direction, adding that Bere will bring his avalanche of experience acquired over time in the field to bear.

“The appointment of our Chairman comes with great excitement for us as a chapel because it is both timely and strategic based on his track records; he is one of the finest journalists in the state.

“Bere is not just a good writer, but a media expert who has put in over a decade in the practice of Journalism.

“He has built relationships across boards and we strongly believe that he will bring his avalanche of experience to bear in promoting the governor and government activities in the state.

“We wish to thank the governor-elect for finding our chairman worthy of such appointment, we believe this is a strong indication that the governor-elect, when he assumes office, will work closely with members of the media in the state,” the letter read in part.

The chapel further expressed its confidence in the appointee, adding that the governor-elect will have no regrets in the selection of Bere as his aide.

“We want to assure the governor-elect that he will not regret appointing Bere as his media aide, because the appointee has over time demonstrated high level of humility, hardwork and dedication to duty.

“The Chapel hereby promise to support Bere in the discharge of his functions and prays that his appointment is the beginning of cordial relationship with the incoming administration in the state.

“Once again, congratulations to our amiable chiarman,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bere is among the first two appointments made by the governor-elect.

Muftwang appointed Mr Moses Nwan as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Special Duties, alongside Bere.

Mr Abraham Yiljap, the Director of Media and Publicity of Mutfwang Campaign Organisation, announced the appointments in a statement on Teusday in Jos. (NAN)