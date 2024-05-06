Plateau constructs modern drugs warehouse to check fake drugs -Official

Dr Cletus Shurkuk, Plateau’s Commissioner for Health, says the state , has constructed a modern drugs and commodities warehouse to help mitigate against fake drugs.

Shurkuk, said this when he briefed news men, on Monday in Jos at the state’s monthly press briefing.

He said the warehouse would be used as a storage facility for drugs and other medical and health related commodities which would be sold to the public thereby ensuring sanity and mitigation against fake drugs.

He pointed out that the construction of the warehouse was done after the state’s establishment of the Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency,

According to him, the project cost is put at N590,458,290.00.

The official, further revealed that the Inspectorate Unit of the ministry had been strengthened for optimal performance.

Shurkuk, said with the strengthening of the unit, more private health facilities in the state had been brought into the database of the ministry and their activities regularly checked to combat quackery and improve the quality of health care service delivery to the populace.

He further said that the ministry’s inspection and supervision of pharmacies,patent medicine shops were carried out in conjunction with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN)in a bid to ensure ethical practices were adhered to.

The official also said the ministry in collaboration with Christian Blind Mission (CBM) had renovated, equipped and commissioned the Eye Unit at the General Hospital Pankshin, to cater for all eye related illnesses for people of the Central Senatorial Zone of the State. (NAN)

By Blessing Odega