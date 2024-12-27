Plateau community denies claims of attacks on herders

By Polycarp Auta



The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Heipang community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau, has denied media reports that some herders were attacked within the community.

Mr Christopher Mwankon, the Chairman of BYM in the community, denied the report in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were claims in some media organisations that suspected gunmen on Wednesday attacked some herders in Heipang and made away with their cattle.

Mwankon, who acknowledged that some herders were attacked in Wereng in Riyom LGA, described the media report as malicious, mischievous and misleading.

“We wish to categorically assert that the location of the said attack was not within the borders of Heipang community, but in Wereng, Riyom LGA.

“This fact was established and affirmed yesterday by our youth leaders, the administrative officer, and the Sector Commander of Sector Four of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“We wish to point out that the report is misleading, mischievous, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image and reputation of the peace-loving and law-abiding residents of Heipang community,” he said.

Mwankon explained that it was clear that the author of the report, the medium and the source were merely fanning the embers of violence in Heipang community.

According to him, the action is unprofessional and a calculated ploy by crisis merchants to truncate the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state.

“We dissociate ourselves and our community from such malicious insinuations and strongly urge the media organisation to immediately correct, retract and expunge the name of our community from this misleading and defamatory report,” he called.

Mwankon also called on the security agencies to urgently investigate and arrest the perpetrators of criminal acts and bring them to justice. (NAN)