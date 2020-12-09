Plateau communities commend FG over provision of water

Some communities in Plateau have commended the Federal Government for providing water for domestic use and other activities in their respective domains.

The communities made the commendation when a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing visited the areas.

One of the inhabitants and a youth leader in Angwan Damisa/Rijiyan Tara, Rikkos community in Jos North Local Government Area, Mr Maikudi Usaini, said that the sinking of a motorised borehole in the community by the federal government had brought relief to the people of the area.

Usaini said that before the government’s gesture, the inhabitants were sourcing water from some wells that usually dried up during the dry season.

“We have been suffering for lack of water in this community for many years because of the rocky nature of the area.

“We sincerely thank the federal government for solving the problem.

“We started using the borehole since November 2019; we normally pomp water for residents twice a day; in the morning and in the evening.

“We collect a token from residents for the maintenance of the facility.

“As you can see, we just constructed a mini fence to stop water from entering into the generator house,”he said

Similarly, the people of Danye, Iuru Vwang Community in Jos South Local Government Area commended the federal government for supplying water to the area.

Mr Pam Dung, a community leader in the area, said that prior to the sinking of the motorised borehole there, the residents used to travel for several kilometers in search of water.

“With the borehole in place, we now use our time for other gainful ventures, instead of wasting it searching for water,” Dung said.

Mrs Fatima Yusuf, Chief Administrative Officer, Special Projects Unit, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, who led the delegation, said that they were in the state to collate the success stories of projects executed by the ministry.

Yusuf said that they were mandated by the Minister, Babatunde Fashola, to visit, assess state of completed projects and report back to him.

She listed the projects to include skill acquisition centres, classrooms, boreholes and transformers.

“Most of the projects executed by the special projects unit are either constituency projects by members of the National Assembly or zonal interventions.

“Outside the constituency projects and zonal interventions, we have what we call ‘The Public’ which is a direct provision of special projects by the ministry for the downtrodden,” she said. (NAN)