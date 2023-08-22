Plateau commissioner pledges prompt delivery of road projects

By Patience Aliyu

The Plateau Commissioner for Works, Mr Adams Leshak, has pledged to ensure prompt delivery of road projects in the state.

Leshak, who made the pledge during a handover ceremony, which ushered him as the new commissioner in the ministry, in Jos on Tuesday, said he would perform his duties with utmost dedication and commitment.

The commissioner further pledged to be transparent and prudent in the deployment of resources during his tenure.

“In line with the governor’s objective, we shall ensure that our road projects are delivered timely, according to specification.

‘“Our target is to implement projects that will stand the test of time. Projects that will serve the interest of the people,” he said.

He urged members of staff of the ministry to be diligent in the discharge of their duties, in order to achieve set goals.

“’When we show commitment to our duties and work diligently to achieve set goals, we shall all be happy,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr Beedee Bott, expressed the commitment of the members of staff to work harmoniously with the commissioner.

Bot who presented handover documents to the commissioner, urged him to promote staff welfare.

“The documents I just presented to you contain a list of current projects and the challenges we are facing.

“’We are committed to efficient service delivery, and I can assure you of our allegiance and commitment to duty,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of members of staff, Mrs Salome Gokum, urged the commissioner to take staff welfare and motivation seriously, in order to enhance productivity. (NAN)

