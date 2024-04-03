Plateau Club donates relief materials to Christmas Eve attack survivors 

The Plateau Club 1921, Jos, on Tuesday donated relief materials to survivors of Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Mr Pam Gyang, Chairman, Board of Trustee of the club, said that the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the victims who were displaced from their ancestral homes.

Gyang, who was represented by Chief Sunday Jesmiel, a member of the club, said that the club’s membership, which cut across various religious and ethnic groups, aimed at reaching out to society’s vulnerable

The board chairman stated that the rationale behind the noble gesture was to identify their brothers and sisters who had been devastated by the attacks from yet to be identified assailants.

“We felt that we should come and commensurate with them and extend our hands of love to them.

“We call on the government to intensify efforts to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their ancestral homes.

“The people are predominantly farmers, and most especially now that farming season is approaching, there is need for the government to provide adequate security to guarantee their smooth return.

“The government is always advocating for food security, but without safe and peaceful communities, we cannot actualise food security,” he said.

Rev. Mandong Bitrus, Vice Chairman, Bokkos IDP Central Committee, appreciated Plateau Club 1921 Jos, for reaching out to cushion the effects of hunger among displaced persons.

Bitrus stated that about 30 villages were invaded, forcing more than 19,000 people into the 13 IDP camps in Bokkos.

“Now we have 7,165 people who were badly affected in the camp. That is, those whose homes were completely burnt.

“The condition of the IDPs is pathetic because their homes and businesses were destroyed within the twinkle of an eye.

“We thank God for using well-spirited Nigerians and non-governmental organisations all over the world to assist the victims of the dastardly act.

“These kind gestures are what made the people a little bit comfortable and also helped them get over the trauma of displacement,” he stated.

Bitrus prayed to God to grant the government and security agents the power to ensure the displaced persons returned to their ancestral homes. (NAN)

By Peter Amine