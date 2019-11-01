Plateau Central Senatorial: Paradang urges supporters to fast, pray for victory in Appeal Court

Mr David Paradang, former Immigration boss and PDP Plateau Central Senatorial candidate,on Friday urged his supporters to fast and pray for God’s intervention in his case before the Court of Appeal (COA).

The appellate court had on Wednesday reserved judgment in Paradang’s appeal against the decision of the Election Tribunal which affirmed the victory of Mr Hezekiah Dimka of APC in the Feb. 23 NASS elections.

The former Immigration boss, in a statement signed by him in Jos, called on all his supporters and electorate within the constituency to join him in prayers and fasting for justice.

“As we await judgment, I request for your prayers that the panel of judges will rule on this matter in the fear of God.

“Only God can help us in getting the desired justice in this appeal and restore to us our stolen mandate.

“After a flawless presentation of our case by our team of erudite lawyers, judgment was reserved for a date to be announced hence the need for intensive fasting and prayers,” he stated.

Paradang also thanked the PDP in the state, and members of the Plateau central zone, for their support and encouragement in his struggle.

“I also wish to assure the good and loving People of Plateau Central that we will continue working hard in ensuring that your mandate is restored.”

“Equally, the confidence reposed in me during the elections, where you overwhelmingly gave us substantial number of votes, which were stolen by undemocratic means, shall never be frittered away,” he said.

Paradang also expressed gratitude to party elders, women and youth for their encouragement to fight injustice. (NAN)