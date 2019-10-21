Plateau central: Paradang appeals tribunal judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Plateau Central in the 2019 elections, Mr David Paradang, has appealed against the judgement of the lower tribunal that dismissed his petition.

The tribunal had on Sept. 10 dismissed Paradang’s petition challenging the victory of Sen. Hezekiah Dimka for lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice J.I. Nwoye, who delivered the judgment, dismissed the petition saying that the petitioners could not prove any of the allegations.

Paradang, had prayed the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election, following alleged election malpractice that characterised the election.

But Nwoye held that the petition was incompetent.

The tribunal, therefore, expunged all evidences presented by the PDP from its record.But Paradang, in a statement on Monday in Jos said the lower tribunal did not actualise the desire of the teeming people of the district to restore the mandate giving to him at the polls.

“The decision to appeal the judgment of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal is to ensure that we receive the justice we deserve.

“Witnesses were called, documentary evidences were tendered all of which were vigorously, logically and eloquently argued by our lawyers.

“We appreciate the panel for the manner in which it handled the hearing of the petition.

“However, their decision to dismiss our petition was bizarre with no correlation at all to the trial proceedings and flow of trial.

“Though experienced and learned, we believe that the best men, even the best of judges, are just men and have no all knowledge as God,” he said.

The former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), urged his supporters to remain calm, saying justice would prevail at the end of the day. (NAN)