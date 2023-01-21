Plateau candidate hails security agencies, hunters for rescuing kidnapped paramount ruler

By Peter Amine

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Plateau APC governorship candidate, has commended security agencies, vigilante and hunters for rescuing the Agwom Izere, Rev. Dr Isaac Wakili from kidnappers.

It would be recalled that the first class traditional ruler was kidnapped by gunmen early hours of Friday in his palace.

The kidnappers invaded his palace in Shere Community in Angware, Jos East Local Government and took away the traditional ruler.

Yilwatda’s commendation was contained in statement by the Spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

The governorship candidate thanked God for bringing back the traditional ruler hale and hearty .

“The gallantry and courageous efforts of security agencies, the vigilantes and the people of the area in pursuing the kidnappers to take back the paramount ruler is examplary and worthy of emulation.

“It has been my position that once the people come together, terrorists or kidnappers would find it difficult, if not impossible, to attack them.”

Yilwatda said that he was impressed with the courage exhibited by vigilantes and the security agents to the extent of arresting some of the kidnappers.

The governorship candidate further saipd that most of the terrorists and kidnappers were cowards and were always afraid of counter attacks.

He urged the people of the state to emulate “the Angware example” and respond promptly and decisively in the event of any security breaches in their areas.

Yilwatda, however, expressed regrets that some security details attached to the traditional ruler sustained some injuries during the sad incident and prayed for their quick recovery. (NAN)