Plateau by-election: PDP expresses confidence in INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible by-elections in Plateau.

The Co-Chairman of PDP Campaign Council for the by-election and governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, made the position known on Friday in Jos.Mohammed who spoke with newsmen after close door meeting with PDP stakeholders, said that the Saturday by-elections was not the first stand-alone, saying the INEC had proved itself in such elections.“This is not the first stand-out election under the tutelage of the reinvigorated INEC.“

We have confidence and faith in INEC. They have done it before, even in places where there were issues, we have gone to court and we have recover it.“On our part, we will not shortchange anyone and we don’t want anybody to shortchange us,” he said.The co-chairman stated that the PDP in Plateau had reinvigorated itself and is united to reclaim power in the state.

Mohammed further said that the National Working Committee had put in place measure so that divergent views would be converged.He announced that those who lost in the party primaries elections were already working with candidates for the victory of PDP.“

All the old wounds have already been healed, we are going into this election as one united indivisible, strong party and family,” he said.The governor urged the members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the party.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

