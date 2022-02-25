Plateau by-election litmus test for 2023, says Bauchi governor

By Peter Amine

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has observed that the Saturday by-election in two constituencies in Plateau will be a litmus test for 2023 general elections.

Mohammed, a co-chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the by-elections, told journalists in Jos on Friday that the outcome would significantly determine what would happen in 2023.

“I am here on behalf of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, a co-chairman of the campaign council to carry out the assignment given to us by the National Working Committee of our party.

“We are here to reposition and refocus the party to win the by-election because Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.

“We are here to look at our preparedness for the election and see what is left to be done so that we will do it.

“I know that if we are really united, the election is as good as won.

“We are grateful to our leaders and elders’ statement for closing ranks and making sure that PDP in the state is united.

“I commend the elders and members of the committee for campaigning and going to the nooks and crannies of the state to woo voters,” he said.

The governor stated that PDP would not encourage shortchanging anyone and would not allow itself to be shortchanged.

He urged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission to provide level playing ground for contestants and voters.

According to him, the party would not allow anyone to use any instrument in whatever guise to intimidate the party.

“We have put in place a subcommittee to supervise and inspect the election to ensure that we are not shortchanged,” he said.(NAN)

