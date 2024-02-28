Plateau Attacks: WHO commends UNFPA for being 1st respondent to harmonised plan

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has lauded the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for being the first to respond, following the completion of the harmonised response plan to the attacks in Plateau.

Dr.Mhadi Musa, WHO’s State Coordinator, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Jos, during the presentation of 2,000 dignity kits by the UNFPA to Internally Displaced women and girls within reproductive age in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the UN agency, which is in charge of Reproductive Health Rights and Gender Based Violence (GBV), in emergencies, made the donation to the state government through its ministries of health and women affairs, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

NAN also reports that many persons have been displaced following recent attacks on communities in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Musa, who is currently spearheading a comprehensive humanitarian coordination effort involving the UN and other humanitarian actors, following the attacks, said the UNFPA deserved the commendation because it had demonstrated an uncommon commitment to responding to the plight of women and girls in the country.

The WHO representative in Plateau explained that the comprehensive plan was developed following a Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment, which identified the pressing needs of those affected by the crisis in the state.

He therefore, urged other partners to emulate the UNFPA, which according to him, had “demonstrated admirable pro-activeness in addressing the pressing needs of the affected population and in saving lives’’.

In his response, Mr Christian Sabum, UNFPA’s Humanitarian Coordinator, thanked WHO for the recognition, and pledged the agency’s support in all areas of emergency response, especially as it concerned women and girls, who were always at the receiving end of crises.

Sabum said that the UNFPA recognised that during crisis situations, women and girls who were forced to leave their homes without any plan would require some basic needs to survive.

He therefore, said the agency identified those basics and so put them together to serve as dignity kits in cases of such emergencies.

The humanitarian coordinator said the dignity kit consisted of reusable sanitary pads, bathing and washing soaps, pants, toothpaste and toothbrush.

He further listed other items to include a towel, wrapper, bucket, mat, hand sanitiser, solar rechargeable torchlight, and a whistle.

Sabum said apart from the donation of the dignity kits, the UNFPA would be strengthening the capacity of social workers to provide case management services for GBV survivors.

He stated that the case workers, who would be selected from the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), would be trained on how to provide Survival Centered Case Management and Psychosocial services.

According to him, through the building of these capacities, the UNFPA will ensure that the state has a strong repository of workers that will provide maternal healthcare and protection services to women and girls in emergency situations.

He further promised that the agency would also be donating reproductive health kits, a package of essential supplies and equipment to 17 primary and secondary healthcare facilities, through the programme, to ensure that every birth was safe.

In his remarks, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Cletus Bako, who received the team, commended the UNFPA for its support towards Plateau, and assured the agency that the vulnerable population would be catered for.

Also speaking at the event, Plateau’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Caroline Darfur, appreciated the UN agency for its kind gesture, and assured the team that the vulnerable women and girls at the various IDP camps across the state, would be the sole beneficiaries of the dignity kits.

By Blessing Odega