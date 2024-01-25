Plateau attacks: Police arrest 17 suspects 

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested 17 suspects in connection with the recent attacks and killings in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

By Polycarp Auta

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested 17 suspects in connection with the recent attacks and killings in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Alabo said that eight out of the suspects were arrested in connection with the Christmas eve attacks, while the other nine were arrested in connection with the Jan. 24 attacks.

”The Command is grateful to inform you that the situation in Mangu and environs as at today, is under control.

”So far, 17 suspects have been arrested, eight from the Dec. 24 attack and the nine suspects arrested in connection with the Jan. 24 attacks.

”Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing petrol, and other items,” he said.

The PPRO assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

He explained that security forces had been deployed to the area to forestall any break down of law and order.

Alabo urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in their bid to maintain peace and order in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

