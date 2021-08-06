Plateau attacks: PDP chieftain pleads with FG, NGOs to assist victims

Dr James Dalok, a chieftain of Plateau Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the federal government and non-novernmental organisations to assist victims of recent attacks in the state.

Dalok, a former deputy to the state PDP governorship candidate, Lt.- Gen. Jerry Useni, in 2019 general elections, made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin on Friday.

He also appealed to corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to come to the aid of the victims in the mostly affected local government areas are Bassa and Riyom.

He described the carnage left behind by the bandits as “devastating” and “uncalled for”, especially at a time when the entire world was clamouring for peace and development to make human life worthwhile.

The PDP chieftain further called on the government to prevail on security agencies to conduct investigations to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Nigeria, as a developing nation, it can’t afford the kind of destruction the bandits are inflicting on its citizens, which calls for urgent steps to stop them forthwith.

“I am deeply mourning with victims of banditry and insurgency and in total prayer for governments at all levels across the country to find a lasting solutions.

“It’s a known fact that no nation can progress in the midst of chaos, violence and crisis, therefore, we need peace in Nigeria for the desired growth and development, ” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...