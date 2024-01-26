Plateau attacks: OPSH arrests suspects, recovers weapons

The Special Military Task Force, called Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), says it has arrested some suspects in connection with the recent deadly attacks in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Media Officer of the task force, Capt. James Oya, disclosed this in a statement issued in Jos and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Oya, who did not disclose the number of the suspects, stated that the task force also recovered some dangerous weapons during a raid of the area.

”We have successfully apprehended some suspects and seized a cache of dangerous weapons used in the recent attacks.

”We successfully recovered a significant arsenal of weapons that includes one AK-47 rifle, four locally fabricated automatic rifles, one locally made mortar bomb launcher and seven empty shells of 7.62mm.

”Others include one empty shell of a cartridge, one pistol magazine, 36 Boris, three rounds of 7.62mm and seven rounds of 9x19mm,” Oya said.

He condemned the civilian attack on Airforce personnel and military facilities at Kerang Community, deployed to enforce the 24-hour curfew in the locality.

”In a shocking act of aggression, the youths of Kerang launched an assault on our troops deployed to maintain the peace and security during the curfew.

”This attack, including firing at the troops’ patrol vehicles, posed a significant threat to the safety of both the military personnel and the community at large.

”But we are committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the peace and security in the region.

”We also remain committed to working in partnership with the people of Plateau to foster a peaceful and secure environment for all,” Oya added.

He promised that the OPSH personnel and other security agencies would remain professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

