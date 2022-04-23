Plateau Attacks: Nigeria Governors Forum donates N50m to affected communities

By Martha Agas

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has announced a donation of N50 million to the Plateau government, to provide relief materials to communities affected by attacks in the state.

The chairman of forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, made the announcement during his visit to Gov. Simon Lalong on Friday in Jos, to commiserate with him on the recent attacks in Plateau.

He commended Lalong for his commitment to address insecurity in the state, and urged him not to relent on his efforts in spite of the recent attacks in the state.

“NGF wants to encourage you not to relent in your efforts and not be frustrated by this occasional outburst, but continue to push for what we always know Plateau to be, which is the home of peace, tourism and progress.

“We believe that we will be able to build a much stronger society where people would live in peace and harmony together,” he said .

Fayemi said Nigerians want the issue of peace and security to be resolved across the country, saying NGF would not relent on its efforts of managing diversity to ensure that the public can rely on its leadership to build peace.

“We believe that the Nigerian Governors Forum has a duty and responsibility to work collectively and collaboratively with ourselves and with the federal government to address these issues that are germane to our people,” he said.

He commiserated with Lalong on the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the recent attacks, while also encouraging security agencies not to relent on their efforts.

Responding, Lalong thanked the NGF for their show of concern, saying that the federal and state governments were doing their best to address insecurity in the state and Nigeria.

“We are praying to God to intervene in the security of the nation. We are doing our best and leave the rest to God.

“We are fighting to restore peace on our nation and we are fighting for the unity of this country,” he said. (NAN)

