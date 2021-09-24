Plateau attacks: NCPC boss seeks FG aid for IDPs

Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secetary, Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission(NCPC), has called on the Federal Government to bring more support to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs), in communities affected by the recent Plateau attacks .

The NCPC official made the call in Jos on Friday when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Simon Lalong to commiserate with him over the spate of attacks on the state.

He commended the federal government for its recent donation to the state but said that more support was required in view of the level of destruction.

“We call for increased aid for victims of recent attacks; many really require such assistance,” he said.

He expressed concern over the insecurity in the state and called for justice for those affected.

“Those caught and found wanting should face the wrath of the law. Peace without justice is washing a dirty cloth with dirty water,” he said.

Pam said that he had visited some communities affected by the attacks, adding that religious leaders had agreed to discuss measures to address the situation, especially as such evil acts were mostly given religious coloration.

He also stressed the importance of intelligence gathering to forestall similar events, noting that traditional leaders were critical to facilitating that.

The NCPC boss said that the visit was also to commend Lalong for his peace initiatives and support for the success of the recently concluded pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan where Plateau had the highest number of pilgrims.

He said that part of the discussions between Jordan and Nigeria was toward boosting tourism collaborations, noting that Plateau would benefit from the venture, especially in view of its weather and immense tourism potential.

In his response, Lalong thanked the NCPC boss for his concern over the insecurity in Plateau and the prayers of pilgrims for the state during the exercise.

“It is your prayers that is keeping the state stable; thank you for that,” he said.

He thanked the Federal Government for deploying more security personnel to contain the situation, and assured donors that items meant for affected communities would soon be distributed.(NAN)

