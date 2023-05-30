Plateau attacks: Mutfwang meets with security chiefs

By Martha Nyam

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday met with heads of security agencies in Plateau state over the recent conflict that has affected some parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was to review the prevailing security situation in the affected areas.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Onyeka Bartholomew, while addressing newsmen after the meeting said that the security meeting was to map out solutions to possibly end the security situation in the state.

Bartholomew said that the entire security council in the state would pay a visit to the affected areas in the coming days.

“The governor has shown great interest to resolve the security situation in the state and is eager to visit the communities attacked by armed insurgent,” he said. (NAN)