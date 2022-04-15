Plateau Attacks: Lalong promises improved security in border communities

By Martha Agas

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has vowed to improve security at its borders, following incessant attacks in some communities in Kanam, Wase and Bassa Local Government Areas .

The governor made the promise during his interface with key stakeholders and community members of Kanam Local Government Area on Friday at the council’s headquarters in Dengi.

He assured them that efforts were being made to deploy security agencies to forestall further attacks in the area .

“Kanam shares border with Taraba and Bauchi states and there is a need to address its porosity through improving security at the borders.

“The decision to improve security at the borders is not only exclusive to Plateau but a resolution by the northern governors forum to address insecurity in the region

“We will do all our best because it is our primary responsibility to protect lives ” he said.

He commisserated with the local government on the loss of lives and destruction of properties saying, “I came here

with a heavy heart and with all heads of security agencies to comfort you.”

He urged the people not to take laws into their hands through reprisals, but cooperate with security agencies by giving them information that would to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Lalong added that the Federal and State government would provide relief services to the affected communities.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Kanam, Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, expressed sadness on the April 10 attack in four villages where he said 106 persons were buried and many properties destroyed.

He said that the area was becoming a hideout for bandits which was affecting the source of livelihood of his people who are mostly peasant farmers .

Garga called for deployment of more security personnel in the area to protect lives and appealed for the provision of relief materials.

Also speaking at the interface, the President of Jhar Development Association , Mr Amos Gizo, called for construction of access roads in the area to facilitate quick response to distress calls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kanam, Alh. Mu’azu Muhammad II and also visited the injured at Dengi General Hospital.

The stakeholders at the meeting included Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Member representing, Pankshin, Kanke , Kanam

constituency at the House of Representatives, Heads of security agencies, community leaders and government officials .(NAN)

