Plateau attacks: Group urges Tinubu to reintroduce forest guards

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promise of reintroducing forest guards.



The call was contained in a statement signed by Mr Isaac Abrak, President of NCYP and issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna.



Abrak said the call followed a recent attack on Christmas eve which allegedly claimed the lives of 115 innocent individuals in the communities of Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.



According to Abrak, the reintroduction of the guards initiative, which aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.



According to him, it is a critical step towards bolstering the efforts of the Nigerian military, police, and other security agencies in safeguarding lives and properties.



“The NCYP has long advocated for the recruitment of individuals, particularly youths residing in communities at the fringes of forests that have become hotbeds for terrorist activities,” he said.



Abrak said that the relentless wave of violence against the communities, particularly during festive seasons, was deplorable and unacceptable in every conceivable sense.



“The Northern Christian Youth Professionals mourn with the families affected by this tragedy and extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Plateau State.



“It is disheartening that the wanton attacks and killings of innocent people have persisted for far too long in Nigeria,” he added.



Abrak said that the NCYP emphasised that such acts of violence must not be tolerated any further, adding , “we call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take decisive measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.



“These communities have been targeted for many years, and it is imperative that we empower the youths to take an active role in securing their own environments.



“Our belief is grounded in the understanding that these youth, intimately familiar with their forested surroundings, can effectively identify law-abiding citizens and distinguish them from criminals.



“Their vast knowledge of the terrain equips them to monitor and track the activities of these nefarious elements, thereby contributing significantly to the efforts against terrorism.



“It is evident that terrorist groups in Nigeria exploit festive seasons such as Christmas, Sallah, and Independence Days to perpetrate heinous acts for cheap popularity,” Abrak said.



The president said NYCP stood resolute in her commitment to advocating peace, justice, and the protection of human lives.



He said; “We call upon all Nigerians to join us in denouncing these acts of violence and in demanding swift and effective measures to address the security challenges facing our nation.” (NAN)



Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

