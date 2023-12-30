Plateau attacks: Group seeks humanitarian support for victims

The Northern Solidarity and Peace Initiative Forum, has called for humanitarian assistance to victims of the recent attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau.

The call is contained in a statement by the Coordinator of the group, Mr Sabiu Barau, on Saturday in Kaduna.

It will be recalled the Plateau Police Command had confirmed that the assailants killed 96 persons, razed 221 houses, vandalised eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles on the Christmas Eve dastardly attacks on the Plateau.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Alfred Alabo listed the affected communities include Ndun; Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

Barau, who condemned the attacks, urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take proactive steps to address insecurity in the state.

He said the affected areas were largely poor rural communities, and stressed need for urgent humanitarian intervetion to support them.

”The horrendous and genocidal killings and destruction of property and other means of livelihood by very wicked, evil, criminal militias in over 20 villages of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi is reprehensible, ungodly, satanic, totally unacceptable and condemnable.

”As a Forum, we are pained that this attack was carried out against innocent and harmless people who were climaxing preparations to celebrate Christmas.

”Unfortunately, their joy turned into pain, weeping and sorrow. We pray that God will comfort the families of the bereaved and the entire north; and bring healing and restoration to all the injured.

”I appeal to relevant agencies of government, groups and individuals, to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

” I also appeal for adequate deployment of security forces to forestall any further attacks,” he said.

While commending the efforts of the Plateau government, Barau called on the residents to be more proactive about their personal safety. (NAN)

By Sani Idris

