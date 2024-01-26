Plateau attacks: Gov Mutfwang vows to clamp down on drug peddlers

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has vowed to clamp down on drug peddlers in the state, saying that drug abuse was largely responsible for the rising insecurity in the state.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has vowed to clamp down on drug peddlers in the state, saying that drug abuse was largely responsible for the rising insecurity in the state.

Mutfwang said this on Friday when he visited communities affected by the recent attacks in Mangu Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

He expressed his deep pain at the sight of the carnage and wanton destruction of lives and property during the attacks.

Mutfwang said that the killings was a reflection of the behavior of drug induced youths, stressing that their business of peddling illicit drugs must come to an end.

“Of course, there was the involvement of drugs, this is something we must tackle to be able to address the issues of the drug menace in our society.

“This is why we want to use this medium to tell those in drug business to know that their time on the Plateau is up; we will not tolerate it any longer.

“We will go after them, and if they have anywhere they want to do their business, Plateau is certainly not the place,” Mutfwang said.

Mutfwang called on the citizens to be wary of people who are bent on causing division in the state, adding that recent security challenge was a deliberate act to cripple the economy of the state.

“And to those of you giving support to criminals to operate, you need to have a rethink as this administration will do all it can to ensure that external aggressors are kept out and those within are dealt with” he warned.

While at the palace of paramount ruler of Mwaghavul in Mangu, Mr John Hirse, Mutfwang expressed great sadness and pain over the quantum of destruction.

Mutfwang particularly empathised with the people of Kwahaslalek community, where 27 persons were burnt alive and expressed dismay at the carnage in Mangu town.

“I can’t imagine the lost of humanity, I can’t believe human beings could be this callous. I imagine the pain of the 27 persons burnt to death by the wicked ones.

“I sympathise with the families of those who lost their loved ones and the way the merchants of conflicts have tried to package the carnage as a quarrel between brothers is unfortunate.

“These people are deliberately bent on destroying the economy of Mangu; today is Mangu market day and it is an international market, so one can only imagine the losses with the looting and burning of foodstuffs.

“So, I appeal to you all not to allow people who are bent on dividing us to succeed; our youths should desist from taking the law into their hands.

”If anyone is giving room to criminals to operate, it is time to love your brother more than a friend that is a criminal,” he said.

Speaking, Hirse lauded the governor for the visit, adding that the move showed that he means well for the people of the state.

The traditional ruler urged the governor to remain focused, in spite of the deliberate attempts to distract him.

He also appealed to the governor to do everything within his powers to ensure that those displaced by the attacks return to their original abodes without delay.

Hirse, who decried that the people had been deprived of their possessions and sources of livelihood, urged the governor to provide palliative to enable them bounce back.

“Don’t be distracted, all these happenings aims at distracting and derail your focus toward bringing good governance to the people of Plateau,” Hirse advised Mutfwang (NAN)

