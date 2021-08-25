Plateau attacks: Dimka urges security agencies to apprehend perpetrators

Sen. Hezekiah Dimka (APC, Plateau Central) has urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of Nchiya community attacks and apprehend them to forestall future occurrence.

It would be recalled that some bandits on Monday, attacked Nchiya community on Mangu-Bwai road in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau in which a police officer and a local vigilante were killed.

Dimka in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos, advised the people to be on alert and cooperate with security agencies as they investigate the sad incident.

“I received the sad report from Mangu, of a gun duel between some bandits and security personnel on Monday at Nchiya on Mangu- Bwai road.

“Coming just a few weeks after the unfortunate loss of lives through attacks in Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos North and Jos South LGAs, the attack in Mangu leaves much to be desired, sadly as lives were lost.

“Six of the bandits were reported to have been killed.

“I have been told that an Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team commander based in Mangu and a local vigilante were also killed.

“Already, glowing tribute has been said about the police personnel and his role in stemming the tide of criminality in the area, his death, therefore, is our loss and it is regretted,” he said.

Dimka, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, appealed to the people of the area to be patient as the security agencies had already commenced investigations and would come out with positive result.

The senator condoled with the families and love ones of those who were killed in the attack and prayed God to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest. (NAN)

