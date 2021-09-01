Plateau Attacks: APC condemns act, decries hardship in affected communities

The Plateau Wing of All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent attacks in some local government areas of the state.

It decried the attacks, saying they had caused untold hardships to residents of the affected areas.

The party condemned the acts at a stakeholders meeting presided over by the Acting State Chairman, Hon. Enoch Fanmak.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos by Dr. Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, the stakeholders described the recent attacks, where many lives and property were lost, “as callous, unwarranted and barbaric’’.

The attacks were carried out in parts of Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

While commiserating with the affected families, the stakeholders noted that the imposition of curfew in the three LGAs had brought hardships to the residents.

The stakeholders urged Plateau people to support Gov. Simon Lalong in his efforts to find lasting solutions to the security challenges bedeviling the state.

They also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies to fish out and prosecute perpetrators of the violence.

They also expressed disappointment over attempts by some politicians in the state, as well as other interests outside the Plateau, to fuel the crisis for their personal gains.

The party described the act as a disservice to the peace-loving people of the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Lalong thanked the APC stakeholders for their support and loyalty, saying the gesture was a major source of encouragement for his administration at this critical period.

He said measures have been taken by the state government to beef up security, encourage sustainable dialogue and reconciliation in the state.

Lalong said that steps were being taken to ensure that those arrested are prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

According to the statement, at the end of a closed door session, resolutions were made by the party toward holding peaceful local government congresses in the state and resolving all differences that might arise from the event.

The stakeholders also passed a vote of confidence on Lalong for his good leadership and pursuit for peace and security in the state. (NAN)

