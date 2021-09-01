Plateau Attacks: APC condemns act, decries hardship in affected communities

The Plateau Wing of All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent in some local government areas of the state.

It decried the attacks, saying they had caused untold hardships to residents of the affected areas.

The party condemned the acts at a meeting presided over by the State Chairman, Hon. Enoch Fanmak.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Jos by Dr. Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, the described the recent attacks, where many lives and property lost, “as callous, unwarranted and barbaric’’.

The attacks carried out in parts of Jos North, Jos South and Local Government Areas (LGAs).

While commiserating with the affected families, the noted that the imposition of curfew in the three LGAs had brought hardships to the residents.

The urged Plateau people to support Gov. Simon Lalong in his efforts to find lasting solutions to the security challenges bedeviling the state.

They also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies to fish out and prosecute of the violence.

They also expressed disappointment over attempts by some politicians in the state, as well as other interests outside the Plateau, to fuel the crisis for their personal gains.

The party described the act as a disservice to the peace-loving people of the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Lalong thanked the APC for their support and loyalty, saying the gesture was a major source of encouragement for his administration at this critical period.

He said measures have been taken by the state government to beef up security, encourage sustainable dialogue and reconciliation in the state.

Lalong said that steps being taken to ensure that those arrested are prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

According to the statement, at the of a closed door session, resolutions were by the party toward holding local government congresses in the state and resolving all differences that might arise from the event.

The also passed a vote of confidence Lalong for his good leadership and pursuit for peace and security in the state. (NAN)

